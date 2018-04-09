RUGBY, N.D. (AP) — A 51-year-old Towner man is accused of having sex with a female inmate at the jail in Rugby when he was working there as a cook.

Authorities allege Marcelo Lara had consensual sex with the 33-year-old female inmate in the walk-in cooler at the Heart of America Correctional Center.

The woman had been allowed to help prepare jail meals while she was incarcerated, and Lara was her supervisor.

He’s charged with sexual abuse of a ward. The felony carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison.

The Minot Daily News reports Lara made his initial court appearance on March 29 and is due back in court April 23. Court documents do not list an attorney for him.

___

Information from: Minot Daily News, http://www.minotdailynews.com