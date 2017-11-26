SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — An annual U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots event in New York’s capital region has gathered about 13,000 toys for children whose families can’t afford holiday gifts.
Dubbed the Convoy for Tots, Sunday morning’s event in Saratoga County featured a procession of police, fire and emergency services vehicles, along with tractor-trailers, tow trucks and Patriot Guard motorcyclists.
The convoy started in Ballston Spa and traveled a few miles to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center. Marines and volunteers collected donated toys in large cardboard boxes.
The first Convoy for Tots was held in 2014. Organizers say that first convoy included about 20 vehicles and collected about 1,000 toys.
This time, Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo says more than 200 vehicles participated.
The toys will be distributed to Albany-area families.