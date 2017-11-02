PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of a man serving a life prison sentence for killing the 2-year-old son of NFL running back Adrian Peterson.

Joseph Patterson was convicted in 2015 of second-degree murder in the 2013 beating death of Tyrese Ruffin. Tyrese’s mother was dating Patterson. Peterson has said he learned the child was his son about two months before the boy’s death.

The state Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a lower court didn’t abuse its discretion or err in deciding any issues Patterson raised in his appeal.

Patterson argued in part that the court shouldn’t have allowed prosecutors to present evidence that he allegedly abused other children.

A defense attorney didn’t immediately return a telephone message requesting comment Thursday from The Associated Press.