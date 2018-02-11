ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Dimitris Koufodinas, a convicted terrorist and member of Greece’s most notorious terrorist group, 17 November, has returned to prison after a 48-hour furlough, his second overall.
Koufodinas, 60, arrived at Athens’ Korydallos prison about 30 minutes before the 48 hours expired, accompanied by his wife and son. He greeted the waiting media but made no statement.
Koufodinas, who was arrested in 2002, is serving 11 life terms plus 25 years for his role in assassinations of prominent people, including U.S., British and Turkish diplomats and military personnel. He has acknowledged his crimes and never repented.
As with his first furlough in November, his temporary release prompted protests. U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said “convicted terrorists do not deserve a vacation from prison.”
