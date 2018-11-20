BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A convicted murderer has been ordered to serve 25 years in prison for burglary and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for breaking into an Idaho woman’s home with a weapon.
The Idaho Statesman reports Jaime Charboneau was sentenced Friday after being found guilty of the crimes in May.
A judge ordered the sentence to run consecutively to Charboneau’s 1985 conviction for killing his ex-wife, Marilyn Arbaugh. Charboneau says he killed Arbaugh only in self-defense.
The latest incident happened Feb. 15, 2016, at the woman’s Star home. The woman says Charboneau threatened her with a gun. The woman says she ran out of her home, went to a neighbor’s house and called 911.
Authorities say Charboneau called Ada County police dispatch and falsely claimed he had been held hostage by the woman at the home.
Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com