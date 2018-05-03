MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A former Montana pain doctor convicted of overprescribing opioids leading to the deaths of two patients will remain out of prison while he appeals his case.
The Missoulian reports 69-year-old Chris Christensen posted bail of $20,000 Tuesday. His attorney filed notice of appeal to the Montana Supreme Court on the same day.
A jury convicted the former Florence doctor last year of 22 felonies, including two counts of negligent homicide in the deaths of Greg Griffin and Kara Philbrick-Lenker.
Christensen was sentenced in February to 20 years in prison with 10 years suspended.
District Judge Jeffrey Langton had stayed the sentence until Christensen’s appeal is resolved. The judge had given him until Tuesday to post $200,000 cash bail or raise a non-refundable $20,000 to cover a bond.
Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com