Share story

By
The Associated Press

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A former Montana pain doctor convicted of overprescribing opioids leading to the deaths of two patients will remain out of prison while he appeals his case.

The Missoulian reports 69-year-old Chris Christensen posted bail of $20,000 Tuesday. His attorney filed notice of appeal to the Montana Supreme Court on the same day.

A jury convicted the former Florence doctor last year of 22 felonies, including two counts of negligent homicide in the deaths of Greg Griffin and Kara Philbrick-Lenker.

Christensen was sentenced in February to 20 years in prison with 10 years suspended.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

District Judge Jeffrey Langton had stayed the sentence until Christensen’s appeal is resolved. The judge had given him until Tuesday to post $200,000 cash bail or raise a non-refundable $20,000 to cover a bond.

___

Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com

The Associated Press