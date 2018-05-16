BRENT, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a prisoner stabbed another inmate to death at an Alabama prison.

Alabama Department of Corrections spokesman Bob Horton said in a statement that an inmate fatally stabbed 35-year-old Jeveria Odess McCall at a housing area at Bibb Correctional Facility on Tuesday evening. McCall was hospitalized and later died.

Twenty-nine-year-old Keandre Derrod Houston is charged in McCall’s death. Horton said officials recovered a makeshift knife believed to be used in the stabbing.

News outlets report McCall was serving a 20-year sentence on a 2013 first-degree robbery conviction. Houston is serving a life sentence for a 2011 murder conviction.

It’s unclear whether Houston has a lawyer.

The prison is about 55 miles southwest of Birmingham.