BRENT, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a prisoner stabbed another inmate to death at an Alabama prison.
Alabama Department of Corrections spokesman Bob Horton said in a statement that an inmate fatally stabbed 35-year-old Jeveria Odess McCall at a housing area at Bibb Correctional Facility on Tuesday evening. McCall was hospitalized and later died.
Twenty-nine-year-old Keandre Derrod Houston is charged in McCall’s death. Horton said officials recovered a makeshift knife believed to be used in the stabbing.
News outlets report McCall was serving a 20-year sentence on a 2013 first-degree robbery conviction. Houston is serving a life sentence for a 2011 murder conviction.
It’s unclear whether Houston has a lawyer.
The prison is about 55 miles southwest of Birmingham.