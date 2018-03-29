Share story

By
The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A man convicted in a domestic abuse case by a jury —even after he disappeared during his trial — is now in the New Orleans jail.

The New Orleans District Attorney’s Office says in a Thursday news release that 46-year-old Alan Boner Jr. surrendered Tuesday.

Court records show Boner was freed on bond after his 2017 arrest. The district attorney’s statement says he left the courtroom during a break in his trial on March 13 — and never came back.

State Judge Paul Bonin continued the trial without him the following day, over defense objections.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Jurors convicted him on charges including assault involving child endangerment and assault with a firearm. He was also found guilty by the judge on a separate child endangerment charge.

Boner returns to court April 2.

The Associated Press