FORT MADISON, Iowa (AP) — A man convicted in 1970 of fatally shooting a gas station attendant during a robbery in Cedar Rapids has died in prison.
The Iowa Corrections Department says Lacy Kelley died of natural causes Saturday at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison. He was 66.
He’d been housed in the hospice room at the prison because of a chronic illness.
Kelley was convicted of first-degree murder for using a shotgun to kill 19-year-old Thomas Noethe.
