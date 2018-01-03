WASHINGTON (AP) — A convicted felon has pleaded guilty to mailing a threat to a federal official in North Carolina.
The U.S. Department of Justice says in a news release that 41-year-old George Victor Stokes pleaded guilty on Wednesday.
According to an indictment, Stokes mailed a letter threatening to kill a U.S. District Court Judge, the former U.S. Attorney for the North Carolina’s Western District and an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Western District.
As a part of his guilty plea, Stokes admitted he sent the death threat as retaliation for the victims’ roles in the prosecution and sentencing of Stokes in a previous federal case.
A sentencing date has not been set.