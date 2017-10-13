CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police say they have arrested a convicted felon who had a gun battle in a North Carolina parking lot that ended with a bullet shattering a school bus window.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police spokesman Keith Trietley said 28-year-old Nelson Handy III was arrested Friday morning after leading police on a chase. He is charged with 20 counts of shooting into occupied property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and other charges.

Trietley says police are still looking for the other man.

Police released surveillance video from the gas station that shows the two men arguing Thursday morning before the shooting.

Police say none of the 19 children on the bus was hurt, while the driver did suffer minor injuries from broken glass.

Jail records didn’t list a lawyer for Handy.