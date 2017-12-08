THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Prosecutors say a Dutch man who was convicted earlier this year of weapons smuggling and complicity in war crimes in Liberia and Guinea has been detained in South Africa.

The Dutch national prosecutor’s office says 74-year-old Guus Kouwenhoven was taken into custody early Friday at his home in Cape Town. The Netherlands is seeking his extradition after a court there sentenced him in absentia to 19 years in prison.

Kouwenhoven was convicted in April of illegally selling arms to former Liberian leader Charles Taylor and of complicity in war crimes committed by Taylor’s forces in Liberia and Guinea from 2000 to 2003.

Kouwenhoven was first convicted of arms smuggling in 2006 but later cleared on appeal. He was convicted this year based on new evidence.