COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) is weighing another recommendation opposing clemency for a former Toledo-area coin dealer who raised money for Ohio Republicans before being convicted in a state investment scandal that also ensnared a former governor.
The Blade reports the Ohio Parole Board unanimously recommended against leniency for Tom Noe (NOH’-ee) last week.
The 63-year-old began an 18-year prison term in 2008 for stealing from a $50 million rare-coin fund he oversaw for the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.
The parole board told Kasich his sentence was “not disparate” given the seriousness of the offense.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- In Trump White House, science is unwelcome and so is advice
- Trump, White House advisers blast Canada's Trudeau in brutal aftermath of G-7 summit
- 'A special place in hell': Here's what led to the Trump-Trudeau G-7 rift | Analysis
- Merkel's spokesman offering 'no interpretation' of viral G7 pic
Kasich upheld a similar recommendation against clemency three years ago. Noe’s ex-wife has urged the Republican governor to take an independent look at Noe’s new application and decide differently this time.
___
Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/