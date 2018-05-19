HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Ben Cline, a state delegate and former staffer for retiring Rep. Bob Goodlatte, has been chosen as the Republican nominee for Virginia’s 6th Congressional District.

Cline won the nomination at a convention Saturday that drew more than 2,000 delegates to James Madison University.

News reports indicate Cline received 52 percent of the votes on the first ballot in an eight-person field. His chief competitor, Cynthia Dunbar, moved after the first ballot to nominate Cline by acclimation.

For the past 16 years, Cline has represented Rockbridge County, Lexington and parts of the Shenandoah Valley in the House of Delegates.

The 6th District is one of the most reliably Republican in Virginia, so Cline starts the race as a favorite in a year when Democrats are expected to pick up numerous seats.