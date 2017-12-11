GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A new coal company is selling two Wyoming coal mines.

Bristol, Tennessee-based Contura Energy announced Monday it will transfer the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines in the Powder River Basin to Blackjewel, LLC, in order to focus on metallurgical coal mines in the eastern U.S.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that Blackjewel is a private company based in Appalachia.

The mines belonged to Kingsport, Tennessee-based Alpha Natural Resources until that company filed for bankruptcy and sold them to Contura Energy in 2016.

The mines supply coal to power plants. Together they shipped 24.5 million tons of coal over the first three quarters of 2017.

Belle Ayr employed 236 miners as of June, down by more than 100 from recent years. Eagle Butte has 300 miners.

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com