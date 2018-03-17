IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Controlled prairie burns have been scheduled this month for Ryerson’s Woods and Wetherby Park in Iowa City.

Officials say park users should expect partial closures during the burns, scheduled to take place through the end of March.

A comprehensive burn plan was prepared and approved by the Iowa City Fire Department. Considerations will be made for wind direction and required weather conditions. Privately-owned land areas and structures will be protected, and fire breaks will be established along all sides of the burn area.

Officials say seasonal burning of native vegetation in Iowa promotes species diversity, habitat and suppression of invasive species.