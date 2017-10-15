BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — A contractor has sued Montana’s environmental agency alleging public health is being put at risk by the state’s failure to crack down on the improper disposal of a common and potentially deadly building material.

Ingraham Environmental of Butte said in a lawsuit reported Sunday by the Montana Standard that asbestos is being dumped in open air sites at landfills. That poses a danger to workers and anyone who breathes in the air around the dumps, the company says.

State regulations require asbestos to be treated differently than common waste.

But attorneys for the Montana Department of Environmental Quality say the agency is not required under the law to more aggressively enforce laws on asbestos disposal.

The lawsuit is before Judge Brad Newman in state District Court in Butte-Silver Bow County.

