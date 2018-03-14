BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say a contractor fell 30 feet (9 meters) into an empty ballast water tank on a Ready Reserve Fleet ship in Maryland.

The Baltimore Sun reports the 58-year-old man seriously injured his femur in the Wednesday morning fall. The Maryland Port Administration and Baltimore Fire Department say the man was aboard the Denebola, a cargo ship docked at North Locust Point Marine Terminal.

Maryland Port Administration spokesman Richard Scher says the man was reported to be conscious and stable when a rescue removed him and he was hospitalized. His name hasn’t been released.

The ship’s custodian, the Maritime Administration, didn’t respond to the newspaper’s request for comment.

The container ship was built in 1973 and acquired by the Navy in 1981. It’s now operated by the Military Sealift Command.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com