PHOENIX (AP) — The company contracted to set up some election machines in Arizona’s most populous county is disputing claims that it bears the blame for dozens of polling stations failing to open on time.

Tempe-based Insight says it was hired to provide 83 technicians to set up voter validation machines and another 40 to help on Election Day to provide support in Maricopa County.

Spokesman Scott Walters says the company provided 85 for setup and 60 for support.

Walters said Insight shares voter frustration and worked to help the county resolve technical issues.

Sixty-two voting locations didn’t open on time. There were more than 100 complaints calls to the county recorder’s office, which is in charge of running elections.

Recorder Adrian Fontes blamed Insight for the failure but didn’t name the company.