YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Youngstown State University and its president have agreed to extend his contract for another year.

The chairman of YSU’s Board of Trustees says in a statement that the campus has seen great progress since Jim Tressel took over as the school’s ninth president in 2014.

His initial three-year contract already has been extended through June 2018. The latest agreement extends it through June 2019.

Tressel’s annual salary of $300,000 remains the same under the latest extension.

Tressel previously was head football coach at Ohio State University from 2001 to 2010 and head football coach at YSU from 1986 to 2000. The university’s statement says he also served as executive vice president for Student Success at the University of Akron prior to being named president at Youngstown State.