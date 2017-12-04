DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Two writers who won a contest will get a trip to a writers’ workshop named for late humorist Erma Bombeck and a two-week stay at a hotel in her Ohio hometown to work on their proposed books.

The University of Dayton’s Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop on Monday announced inaugural winners of “A Hotel Room of One’s Own: The Erma Bombeck/Anna Lefler Humorist-in-Residence Program.”

The winners are Samantha Schoech, a writer, copywriter and editor from San Francisco, and Karen Chee, a comedy writer and performer in New York.

About 400 writers had applied to win the hotel stay and trip to be guests at the writers’ workshop scheduled in April.

Bombeck was a Dayton native who gained fame with her humorous books and nationally syndicated column. She died in 1996.