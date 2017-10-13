COVENTRY, R.I. (AP) — Officials in a Rhode Island town are planning to put a sewer plan on hold after angry residents complained about high assessment costs.

The Providence Journal reports Coventry Town Manager Graham Waters said he will ask the Town Council Friday to halt new projects while he reviews the town’s sewer plan.

Several residents have sent in complaints after they were told they would have to pay assessments of close to $20,000 for sewer installations. WJAR-TV reports residents would also have to pay another $5,000 to $7,000 to connect to the main sewer line.

Waters says the costs present an “undue hardship” on residents in the area.

A public discussion on the sewer projects is scheduled for Oct. 16.