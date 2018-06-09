SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The race for San Francisco mayor remained neck-and-neck between the two leading candidates.
London Breed, the president of the Board of Supervisors, was leading former state Sen. Mark Leno by nearly 500 votes in a race that was still too close to call on Saturday.
A day earlier, Leno had been leading by 144 votes.
Election officials said approximately 42,000 ballots still needed to be counted. More than 208,000 ballots had been tallied by Saturday.
Leno has said he expects the front-runner to go back-and-forth before a winner is declared.