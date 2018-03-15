CHICAGO (AP) — A former partner in a Chicago-based consulting firm who pleaded guilty to wire fraud has been sentenced to prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago says a federal judge sentenced 53-year-old Navdeep Arora to two years in prison this week.

Arora was accused of taking part in a scheme to bilk his company and clients out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Prosecutors say Arora was at the Chicago office of McKinsey & Company when he billed clients for business expenses that were actually personal vacations around the world. They also say Arora and a former consultant at State Farm Mutual Automobile took vacations and billed State Farm.

Matthew Sorenson pleaded guilty to wire fraud and was sentenced to prison last fall.