NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a construction worker has died after he was pinned between a forklift and a flatbed truck in Brooklyn.

The accident happened at about 3 p.m. Saturday at a worksite in the Bushwick neighborhood.

Police say the victim was walking between a forklift and a flatbed truck when the forklift rolled forward and pinned him against the truck.

The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name was not immediately released.