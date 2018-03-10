NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a construction worker has died after he was pinned between a forklift and a flatbed truck in Brooklyn.
The accident happened at about 3 p.m. Saturday at a worksite in the Bushwick neighborhood.
Police say the victim was walking between a forklift and a flatbed truck when the forklift rolled forward and pinned him against the truck.
The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name was not immediately released.
