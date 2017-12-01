NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Fire officials say a worker at a Florida construction site suffered an electric shock and fell about 25 feet (7.6 meters).

The Naples Daily News reports that Naples Fire Chief Pete DiMaria says the man suffered multiple injuries to different parts of his body in the Thursday morning fall and was airlifted to a Fort Myers hospital.

The man was rushed to a middle school where the athletic fields were cleared to allow a helicopter to land.

DiMaria says some feeder lines were close to the scaffolding, but further details haven’t been released.

___

Information from: Naples (Fla.) Daily News, http://www.naplesnews.com