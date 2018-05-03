SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls police say a construction worker is dead after the trench he was working in collapsed.

A police spokesman says two men were working in the trench when the sides of the trench began to collapse around 11 a.m. Thursday. One man was able to get out but a 34-year-old man was trapped.

Crews were able to remove the man from the trench. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities did not immediately release the victim’s name.