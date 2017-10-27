GALLATIN, Tenn. (AP) — A construction worker has died in an accident at Tennessee college.
WKRN-TV reports that Gallatin police said a contract worker was repairing a water line at Welch College when a trench collapsed and the worker became trapped underground Friday afternoon.
The worker’s name has not been released.
Police are investigating. The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration says it has been notified.
