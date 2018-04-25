BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a construction worker has died in a work-related accident on Indiana University’s Bloomington campus.

Sgt. Brandon Hudson of the Bloomington Fire Department says a piece of limestone fell and struck the man’s head and chest Wednesday afternoon. Workers were installing a limestone header for a door on the second floor of Swain Hall West.

The man’s name was not immediately released.

Swain Hall is undergoing a $36 million renovation, which includes building a new entryway, upgrading heating, cooling and other mechanical systems and cleaning and tuck-pointing (backslash) exterior limestone walls.