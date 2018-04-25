BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a construction worker has died in a work-related accident on Indiana University’s Bloomington campus.
Sgt. Brandon Hudson of the Bloomington Fire Department says a piece of limestone fell and struck the man’s head and chest Wednesday afternoon. Workers were installing a limestone header for a door on the second floor of Swain Hall West.
The man’s name was not immediately released.
Swain Hall is undergoing a $36 million renovation, which includes building a new entryway, upgrading heating, cooling and other mechanical systems and cleaning and tuck-pointing (backslash) exterior limestone walls.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Deputy: Man threw exercise weight, fatally striking girl, 2
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- DNA brings arrest in sadistic California crime spree from '70s and '80s VIEW
- When Toronto suspect said ‘Kill me,’ an officer put away his gun