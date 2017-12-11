SLIDELL, La. (AP) — Louisiana parish officials say construction will begin in early January on a pond expected to reduce storm flooding by holding nearly 91 million gallons of water.

St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister said in a news release Monday that the French Branch Pond in Slidell should be finished by early 2019.

A news release says the pond will cost about $4.1 million, and another $6.5 million will widen a downstream canal.

Most of the cost will be covered by a $7.9 million federal grant.

Slidell is about 28 miles (46 kilometers) north-northeast of New Orleans.