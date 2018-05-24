GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado-based construction company bought bicycles for every student at an elementary school who missed two or fewer days this past school year.
The Greeley Tribune reports Roche Constructors on Wednesday presented 88 students at Madison Elementary School in Greeley with new bikes.
The students came up one-by-one inside the school’s gymnasium to retrieve their bikes, each of which had a fake license plate with a kid’s name on it.
Many of the kids were getting their own bike for the first time. The Tribune says 82 percent of the students at the school qualify for free or reduced-price lunches.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A 30-year-old demanded notice for eviction from his parents' house. 'Outrageous,' a judge said.
- Trump cancels summit, citing 'open hostility' by North Korea
- 'Eerie' blue flames burn in cracks caused by Hawaii volcano VIEW
- Parents go to court to boot 30-year-old son from home
- Trump Twitter ruling: What a Washington woman did to get blocked by the president
Bikes hung all year in the school’s cafeteria along with the criteria students had to meet to get one.
Volunteers fitted each student with a helmet.
___
Information from: The Tribune of Greeley, Co, http://greeleytribune.com