SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (AP) — Construction has begun on the planned Riverview Surgical Center in northeastern Nebraska.

Television station KTIV reports that the center is being built South Sioux City along the Missouri River, just across from Sioux City, Iowa.

Tri-State Specialists have teamed with Delta Hotel for the 52,000 square foot surgical center. The center will built adjacent to a Delta Hotels by Marriott, allowing patients who are not ready to return home to stay and recover with supervised care.

Tri-State CEO Lee Michael Hilka says the project has been in the works for nearly three years and will be a less-expensive surgical option than a traditional hospital stay.

The new center will boast $28 million in new equipment and feature four hospital-grade operating rooms.