RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Some North Carolina voters could have even more choices on their ballots starting this fall with another political party.

Data posted at the state elections board website show the Constitution Party of North Carolina has collected enough signatures from registered voters to qualify as an official party. That would allow them to field candidates in November and through the 2020 elections.

The legislature made it easier last year for parties to get on ballots by lowering the number of required signatures. The state board’s website says the Constitution Party has collected more than the nearly 12,000 verified signatures needed. Now the party must bring those signatures to the state board by June 1.

The North Carolina Green Party already became an official party in March through a new qualification method.