ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — A member of the Kennedy family who pleaded guilty in a bar fight in Aspen last year is asking for criminal and court records in the case to be sealed.
The Aspen Times reports the petition on behalf of John Conor Kennedy, the oldest son of environmental activist Robert Kennedy Jr. and the grandson of Robert Kennedy, was filed Tuesday after the case was dismissed by prosecutors.
Kennedy pleaded guilty in February to disorderly conduct and given a six-month deferred sentence, meaning the case against him would be dismissed if he stayed out of trouble for six months. Assistant City Attorney Andrea Bryan said Wednesday that Kennedy had met those terms.
The petition says that Kennedy is a college student and further reporting on the case could harm him in the future.
___
Information from: The Aspen Times, http://www.aspentimes.com/