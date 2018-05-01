GROTON, Conn. (AP) — The state of Connecticut is helping General Dynamics Electric Boat make the improvements needed to accommodate a $5.1 billion contract with the U.S. military and grow its workforce.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said Tuesday it’s not just a “good deal” for southeastern Connecticut, where EB is located, but the entire state where over 700 supply chain companies in over 100 towns “will see increased demand from the best submarine-maker in the world.”

Connecticut is providing a $35 million forgivable loan for machinery and equipment; up to $20 million in tax exemptions; $20 million for dredging; and $8 million for workforce development programs through community colleges, technical high schools and various organizations.

EB plans to make $852 million in capital investments over 17 years and boost hiring by 1,881 workers.