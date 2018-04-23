TOLLAND, Conn. (AP) — The owner of a Connecticut adult entertainment club has agreed to replace a risque billboard that sits along an interstate highway after several people complained.

The billboard for the Electric Blue Cafe in Tolland that features two scantily clad dancers went up along Interstate 84 a couple of weeks ago.

Tolland Town Manager Steven Werbner says several residents and commuters complained.

Werbner says he’s aware of the club’s First Amendment rights and knew he probably could not force the club to take down the billboard. So he wrote owner Ken Denning asking him to change it voluntarily.

Denning agreed.

Denning says he has a good relationship with the town and doesn’t want anything to interfere with that.

He says it will take about a month to replace the billboard.