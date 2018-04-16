HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Public health officials in Connecticut say there has been a spike in flu-related illnesses and hospitalizations.
The Department of Public Health in a statement this month an increase of influenza B viruses has been causing a “second wave” of the flu that already hit the state hard.
The department has recorded 138 flu-related deaths this season, up from 131 the week before the release was issued. The number of deaths is the highest it’s been in five years.
So far, nearly 10,300 people have tested positive for flu in the state.
The department says more than 3,000 people have been hospitalized.