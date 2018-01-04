MONTVILLE, Conn. (AP) — An assistant principal at a Connecticut high school has been placed on leave pending separate investigations by the school district and police.

The Day of New London reports that police say Montville High School assistant principal Tanya Patten is named in an active investigation involving “multiple persons from high school faculty.”

Neither police nor school officials would describe the nature of the investigation, but police say it has nothing to do with financial malfeasance. Police say there have been no arrests.

Asked about being placed on paid leave Wednesday, Patten said, “I’m not being investigated.”

Superintendent Brian Levesque said the investigation is “something we were aware of before the Christmas holiday.”