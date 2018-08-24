BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — The pastor of a Roman Catholic church in Connecticut has resigned amid allegations that he violated church policies on contact with children, although diocesan officials stress he is not accused of sexual misconduct.
The Diocese of Bridgepoint announced Friday that the Rev. Frank Gomez of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Bridgeport opted to resign rather than undergo “treatment and assessment” at a facility in Canada.
Diocese officials say Gomez texted children without their parents’ knowledge, offered them gifts and made physical contact that was not sexual but made people uncomfortable.
Bishop Frank Caggiano says Gomez was accused of “serious boundary violations” but nothing “illegal or immoral.”
Gomez was previously placed on leave. He has been pastor at St. Charles Borromeo since 2015. He did not return an email requesting comment.
Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com