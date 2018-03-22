WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut have shot a man they say was distraught and armed with a shotgun.

Authorities say 32-year-old Michael Veillette was shot in the abdomen by Waterbury police at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was shot near the entrance to Holy Land, a shuttered religious theme park in the city. Officers responded after getting a call about a suicidal person.

He was taken to the hospital where he was said to be stable Thursday morning. He faces several charges including first-degree assault on a police officer, carrying a dangerous weapon, and theft of a firearm.

The name of the officer who shot Veillette was not made public.

Per protocol, state police are investigating to determine whether the police use of force was justified.