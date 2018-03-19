HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Investigators have cleared a Montville police officer who shot and killed a man who was beating her over the head with her own stun gun.
Windham State’s Attorney Anne Mahoney said Monday that Montville Constable Robin Salvatore “was justified in the use of deadly physical force” when she shot 53-year-old Val Thomas at a hotel in January 2017. Thomas was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The investigation found that Salvatore and another officer had gone to the Chesterfield Lodge at the request of the owner who said Thomas had not paid his bill and refused to leave.
Thomas grabbed Salvatore’s Taser from her duty belt, hit her over the head with it, and said he would kill her.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He attends an elite university but lives in a trailer with no heat or sewer hookups VIEW
- Trump says Mueller's team has '13 hardened Democrats' - here are the facts
- Austin likely facing 'serial bomber,' police chief says VIEW
- Rock climber in California plunges 200 feet to her death
- He owns much of Ethiopia. The Saudis won’t say where they’re keeping him.
Salvatore fired one round after telling Thomas to drop the Taser.