HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Members of the Connecticut General Assembly’s Black and Puerto Rican Caucus plan to unveil their priorities for this year’s legislative session.
The organization held a forum in February to seek input from the state’s black and Latino communities about issues they’d like to see the General Assembly address.
Democratic Reps. Christopher Rosario of Bridgeport and Brandon McGee, who represent Hartford and Windsor, are the chairman and vice chairman of the group. They say there are “specific needs and issues that particularly affect our minority communities” and the lawmakers want the legislature to be aware of them.
The caucus plans to hold a news conference Monday in the State Capitol building.
