HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Some of Connecticut’s big-city mayors are questioning the fairness of a state plan to pay off $550 million of Hartford’s debt.

New Haven Mayor Toni Harp and Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said in a statement Friday that the state is shortchanging their cities while “while rewarding the past practices of other cities that put them on the edge of financial collapse.”

The city of Hartford had threated to file for bankruptcy before agreeing to the bailout that calls for giving the state authority over fiscal decisions for the city. The capital city came under state oversight in January.

Harp and Ganim say the state has a responsibility to help distressed cities, but question whether the Hartford bailout represents an equitable practice.