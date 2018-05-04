HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A 24-year-old Connecticut man already serving a 32-year prison sentence for manslaughter has pleaded guilty in two unrelated cases, including one where he was charged with shooting his girlfriend in the eye with a flare gun.

Michael Fortin, of Andover, pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge of reckless endangerment in connection with the flare gun shooting.

Police say Fortin shot the woman with the stolen flare gun in February 2015, and as a result, surgeons had to remove her eye.

The other charge of possession of a pistol without a permit is related to a September 2015 confrontation during which a hiker told police Fortin pulled a gun and threatened him.

Fortin was sentenced to four years in prison, to be served after his current sentence is completed.