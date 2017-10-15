NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man is facing a criminal charge for failing to maintain what city officials describe as an unruly bamboo grove.
Carlos Carrion of New London says he’s being unfairly targeted by the city and is mounting a defense.
The Day reports Carrion entered a not guilty plea last week in New London Superior Court to the city’s first blight-related criminal infraction under a newly revised blight ordinance.
City officials say Carrion repeatedly refused to clean up his property and trim his bamboo.
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Analysis: What went wrong in No. 8 WSU's 37-3 defeat to Cal? WATCH
- How it unfolded: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ Bellevue visit
- Washington can kiss its playoff hopes goodbye after debacle in desert WATCH
- West Seattle couple, cheated in secret SeaTac land grab, to receive $13M settlement
Carrion’s attorney — former New London Mayor Daryl Justin Finizio — said the city overstepped its authority.
Finizio said a Vietnam veteran gave Carrion the bamboo over 30 years ago and he’s kept it in his memory.
The towering bamboo covers much of the property.