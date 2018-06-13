HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The former president of a Connecticut nonprofit that provides housing to people with HIV and AIDS has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars in federal funds and spending the money on himself.
Federal prosecutors say 53-year-old Steven Harvin, of New Haven, was released on $50,000 bond after he was charged Tuesday with wire fraud and theft.
Authorities say while president of Zezzo House in Hartford from about January 2016 to September 2016, Harvin took the money from a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development program called Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS.
Zezzo House received more than $70,000, some of which Harvin spent on personal expenditures. He also allegedly diverted rent checks from Section 8 tenants for personal use.
His public defender didn’t return a call for comment.