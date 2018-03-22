BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man is facing an attempted murder charge for allegedly stabbing his father in the chest during a fight.
Bloomfield police say 35-year-old Carlos Cameron is being held on $1 million bond pending a court appearance scheduled for Thursday.
Police responded to a home in town on Wednesday afternoon where they found a 68-year-old man suffering from a stab wound from a kitchen knife. The fight was witnessed by a 12-year-old relative.
The suspect had fled the home by the time officers arrived but was located a short time later at a neighbor’s home.
Police said Thursday the victim underwent successful surgery for a stab wound near the heart and remains in the ICU in critical condition.
It could not immediately be determined if Cameron has a lawyer.