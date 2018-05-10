BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man charged with nearly cutting off his teenage niece’s head says he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder because of the tribal violence he witnessed while living in his native Congo.

The Connecticut Post reports that 31-year-old Richard Segabiro, speaking through an interpreter, waived a probable cause hearing Wednesday, pleaded not guilty to a murder charge, and told a judge wants a jury trial.

Authorities say Segabiro, a refugee from the Congo who came to the U.S. in 2016, used a knife to kill 15-year-old Francine Nyanzanika in their Bridgeport apartment on Feb. 19 while his wife and three children were asleep.

Segabiro told investigators he suffers from PTSD and thought the girl was trying to poison him.

He is being held on $1.5 million bond.

