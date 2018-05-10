BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man charged with nearly cutting off his teenage niece’s head says he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder because of the tribal violence he witnessed while living in his native Congo.
The Connecticut Post reports that 31-year-old Richard Segabiro, speaking through an interpreter, waived a probable cause hearing Wednesday, pleaded not guilty to a murder charge, and told a judge wants a jury trial.
Authorities say Segabiro, a refugee from the Congo who came to the U.S. in 2016, used a knife to kill 15-year-old Francine Nyanzanika in their Bridgeport apartment on Feb. 19 while his wife and three children were asleep.
Segabiro told investigators he suffers from PTSD and thought the girl was trying to poison him.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Mormons severing all ties with Boy Scouts, ending long bond
- 'Ode to Joy': 104-year-old sings cheerily on eve of suicide
- Fact check: President Trump has made 3,001 false or misleading claims so far
- Freed detainees head home for big welcome, featuring Trump VIEW
- Scientists: Kilauea volcano may have explosive eruption VIEW
He is being held on $1.5 million bond.
___
Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com