SCITUATE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island State Police have arrested a Connecticut man in connection with the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in Scituate in December.
Police on Tuesday said 26-year-old Clyde Horne, of Plainfield, Connecticut, was charged with failing to stop for an accident involving death.
Police say Horne was the driver of a car that struck 40-year-old Demetrio Tem-Temaj, of Providence, at about 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 29.
Authorities say the driver left the scene without reporting the crash.
Investigators, based on evidence left at the scene, determined that the victim had been struck by a red Chevrolet Cruze. The suspect vehicle was found at a Norwich, Connecticut, body shop on Jan. 3.
Horne surrendered to police and faces arraignment later Tuesday. It was unclear if he has a lawyer.